Marshall ISD names alumna lone finalist for superintendent

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Marshall ISD’s Board of Trustees announced during a special meeting Thursday that a Marshall High alumna is the lone finalist for the job of superintendent.

Richele Langley, photo courtesy of Region 8 Education Service Center

Dr. Richele Langley graduated Marshall High School in 1983 and is a former teacher, principal and administrator in the district.

Langley is set to become the 24th superintendent in the history of Marshall public schools and the second female superintendent in district history.

“I am thrilled to be returning to Marshall ISD and for the opportunity to come home to my alma mater and the district where I spent 22 years teaching and serving the children of Marshall,” Langley said. “I know that, working with our staff, parents, students and community, Marshall ISD will be the district of choice for our area.”

She has spent 22 of her 31 years in public education in Marshall ISD.

After graduating from MHS, Dr. Langley received her Bachelor of Liberal Arts from the University of Texas at Arlington in 1988. She earned her Master of Education from Stephen F. Austin State University in 1997, and earned her Doctorate of Education from Texas A&M University in College Station in 2020.

The announcement of Langley as lone finalist caps a nearly four-month search for a new MISD superintendent, after former superintendent Dr. Jerry Gibson was named lone finalist in Galveston ISD in December.

Retired superintendent Dr. Glenn Hambrick has been serving as the district’s Interim Superintendent since Feb. 1.

“History-rich Mav Country will excel in all facets of education for the benefit of each child, family and community,” Langley said. “I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work.”

After the state-required 21-day waiting period for a lone finalist, Dr. Langley is expected to officially begin as MISD Superintendent on May 3.