Marshall ISD set to renovate high school auditorium

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) — Marshall ISD will spend about $560,000 to renovate its 41-year-old auditorium at the high school and beautify the school’s exterior.
The auditorium will receive new paint, flooring and seating and the high school will be cleaned using a power wash and repainted, the district announced.
Funding for the projects were approved by trustees on April 19. The money will come from the district’s general fund balance.
The work will take place during district’s summer break.
The projects are the latest efforts launched by the district in 2018 to improve its facilities. The district is currently building a new Ag Barn.
Previous projects include:
- Installing LED lighting
- Replacing ceilings tiles and flooring
- Renovating Glory McCoy Learning Center
- Upgrading the freshman wing
- Upgrading HVAC systems
- Renovating parking lots, bathrooms and science labs
- Renovating athletic facilities
- Solving drainage issues.
