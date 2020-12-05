Martinsville ISD transitions to remote learning for rest of the semester due to COVID-19

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Martinsville ISD will transition to remote learning for the rest of the semester beginning Monday, December 7 until December 18, due to COVID-19.

The school will accommodate parents who need childcare with grades Pre K-6 allowed to attend school on Monday and Tuesday. Buses will run on Monday and Tuesday for any Pre K-6 students who will need transportation.

The decision was made in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19. The school district had experienced an increase in the number of staff impacted by the virus in the past 36 hours. Two people were confirmed to have caught COVID-19.

The individuals were on campus November 13th and November 20th. The district will contact those who have been in contact with the individuals infected.

Teachers will continue to teach each day and students will continue to receive instruction through their individual hot spots and tablets and Chromebooks that were and will be provided by the school district.