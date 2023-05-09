MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – On Tuesday, Mineola High School dug up and unveiled items from the class of 1998’s time capsule.

After 25 years, the students from the class of 1998 and current students were able to take a trip back to the past when the time capsule was exhumed in a ceremony held at Mineola High School.

“I’ve got to get it cleaned, and I’ve got to get take it to the museum… but we’re gonna get it dried out and see what we can salvage from it, and it’s gonna be on display in downtown Mineola for our sesquicentennial celebration on May 20.” Owen Tiner Marketing and Tourism Director, Class of ’98

The tradition of burying a time capsule into the ground for graduating seniors began 50 years ago by the MHS class of 1973.

On May 26, after their graduation rehearsal the entire graduating class of 2023 is going to bury their own time capsule and it will be opened in the year 2048.