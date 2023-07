MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Mineola ISD is congratulating one of their very own teachers who was recently inducted in to the Agriculture Teachers Association of Texas Hall of Fame last week.

Photo courtesy of Mineola ISD.

Mr. Glen Dossett was inducted in a ATAT Professional Development Conference ceremony last week along with several other teachers from across Texas. Mineola ISD said they’re thankful for his continued leadership in the district.