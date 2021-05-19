Mineola ISD to offer path to higher education for all graduates through TJC Promise

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Mineola ISD is giving students from all backgrounds an opportunity to achieve higher education.

Through their Mineola TJC Promise, the district says its students who meet certain academic, behavioral, attendance and community service criteria will be offered scholarships for up to two years at Tyler Junior College.

The agreement was signed by TJC President Juan Mejia and Mineola Superintendent Cody Mize Monday night. The Mineola TJC Promise is a six-year, comprehensive program that spans from ninth grade through the first two years of college.

“We are really excited about setting that framework in place for them, and really changing the culture of our entire district as we start focusing on college and career industry certification that they can receive through Tyler Junior College,” Mineola Superintendent Cody Mize said.

The program will launch in the fall with an official ceremony for incoming freshmen, who would start college in fall 2025. Parents or guardians of students will also sign a pledge to provide an environment that will promote and encourage the student to achieve certain standards during high school.

“There’s just a wealth of resources for our kids to be able to take advantage of so that they can get out and either pursue a four-year degree or go get a really nice job once they finish a trade certification,” Mize said.

This is modeled off of other local schools who offer similar programs, like Tyler, Chapel Hill, Grand Saline, Lindale, Van and Winona.

Money for this scholarship is coming from various donors, scholarship funds and FAFSA grants.

“We’re just very thankful for all of those people that have helped make this possible for our kids,” Mize said.