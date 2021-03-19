Miss America 2020 to serve as advocate for education at SFA Women in STEM luncheon

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Miss America 2020, Camille Schrier will serve as an advocate for STEM education at the SFA Women in STEM Luncheon.

Schrier will attend a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 22, in the Cole STEM Building, giving guests an opportunity to visit with and have their photo taken with her.

The event will include a gallery walk poster presentation highlighting STEM research accomplishments by SFA students.

The event will be held Tuesday, March 23, at The Fredonia Hotel and will feature STEM majors wearing fashions provided by The Town House.

Tickets for the luncheon are $50 each or $350 for a table of eight. Tickets for the reception are $50 each and $25 for children ages 12 and under.

“My goal is to show that although pursuing a STEM career is rarely easy, it is incredibly worth it,” Schrier said. “I hope that my story can inspire those thinking about or currently pursuing science to keep working hard!”

Schrier received her bachelor’s degrees in biochemistry and systems biology from Virginia Tech, as of this writing, she is currently pursuing a Doctor of Pharmacy at Virginia Commonwealth University.

“I was very lucky to grow up in an environment that fostered my curiosity for the way the world worked,” she said. “It was never a question of whether or not I wanted to pursue a STEM career but rather what I would do with it.”

For tickets, visit sfasu.edu/womeninSTEM. For more information, email Kim Carmona at kdcarmona@sfasu.edu.