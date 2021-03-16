More than 200 Lindale ISD teachers, staff receive doses of Moderna vaccine

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – More than 200 Lindale ISD teachers and staff received both doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

The Eagle Pharmacy partnered with the school district back in December to give the staff a head start.

In addition to Eagle Pharmacy, UT Health East Texas will administer more vaccines to LISD educators who chose to receive it starting Thursday, March 18.

On Tuesday, Moderna, the company behind one of the FDA-approved, two-dose COVID-19 vaccines, announced that participants have received their first dose in a new trial focused on children under the age of 12.

Moderna is calling this Phase 2/3 study the “KidCOVE” study of mRNA-1273, the company’s vaccine candidate against COVID-19.

The study will look at the safety, tolerability, effectiveness and possible reactions of two doses of mRNA-1273 given 28 days apart.

Moderna plans to enroll about 6,750 children between the ages of 6 months and 12 years across the U.S. and Canada.

Moderna will continue following participants through 12 months after the second vaccination.

The company expects to be able to use the results of this study to determine if the vaccine is also effective for people ages 18 to 25.