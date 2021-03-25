More than $20,000 given to Lindale ISD teachers will enrich student’s education

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – Some Lindale ISD teachers got a big surprise Thursday when the district’s Education Foundation delivered checks to them to be able to purchase innovative tools for their classrooms.

The Lindale ISD Education Foundation awarded $22,059 to teachers on four of the six campuses in the district.

But the teacher don’t know they’re getting the money until a grant patrol comes loudly down the hall including the high school band, cheerleaders, mascot, donors and more.

“The kids get so excited when they see the big checks and how much money they are all receiving. Grant Patrol is definitely one of the best days of the year for all involved.” Courtney Sanguinetti, Executive Director of the Lindale ISD Education Foundation

The Foundation was excited to continue the tradition, after the pandemic changed the way Grant Patrol operated in 2020, due to the lockdown.

“The Lindale ISD is an outstanding school district with amazing, hard-working teachers,” said Gay Pyland, President. “The Education Foundation’s goal is to support these teachers by funding their creative and innovative needs in the classroom.”

The Education Foundation began awarding grants in November 2009. Since the first grant cycle, the Foundation has awarded $372,531.83 to LISD classrooms for more than 90 projects.

KETK and FOX 51’s Frank Jefferson was there when the 2020 grants were given out. Check out how the district adapted to the pandemic below.

If you don’t already follow Frank Jefferson on social media, you can do that here.

The Lindale ISD Education Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) organization that provides funds for classroom projects and programs not funded or under-funded by the district’s operating budget. The foundation is supported through the donations from individuals, businesses and corporations.

They are one of more than 150 nonprofits that will be a part of East Texas Giving Day this year.

East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving that provides critical funding for our area nonprofits. This year the date is April 27.

To participate in East Texas Giving Day, a nonprofit must be located in, or primarily serve, one of the 32 counties in East Texas Communities Foundation’s (ETCF) service area.

The specific Spring 2021 projects are listed below:

Education Foundation grant for $1,819.95 to fund Skills on Par!

Skills on Par is a project that by providing necessary equipment, will positively impact students from many grade levels and walks of life. The game of golf can be extremely beneficial. Working hard at certain skills and precision brings out a confidence within a person that he or she may not have had before. “Skills on Par” will supply golf mats and nets to be used as a learning tool for student athletes, PE students, Life Skills adaptive PE class and campers in the Lindale community.

Education Foundation grant for $3,200 to fund Eye in the Sky!

Eye in the Sky is a drone that will help coaches view plays and practice film from a different angle. The new drone concepts now include a zoom feature, one that previous drones did not include. With longer battery flight times, we will also be able to film more which will lead to better coaching of our student-athletes. The drone will also offer unique images and video to other school organizations, campuses and departments.

Education Foundation grant for $8,069 to fund Be a Reading Maching!

Be a Reading Machine is a vending machine with books to encourage students to be respectful and responspible, while investing in their love for reading and becoming lifelong learners. Students will be able to earn tokens for good behavior, grades, perfect attendance, meeting their goals, etc. They will then be able to cash in their tokens for a book of their choice out of the vending machine. What a fun way to show students how important literacy is in becoming successful leaders.

Education Foundation grant for $718.94 to fund Life Skills: Ready, Set, Listen, Learn, Collaborate!

Life Skills: Ready, Set, Listen, Learn, Collaborate will teach concepts of reading and social skills by using fun stories and incorporating manipulatives and puppets to draw Life Skills’ students’ attention. The students in the Ready, Set, Teach program at Lindale High School will help create storytelling kits to use with Life Skills students. The goal is to have high school students come to E.J. Moss and read books while using the manipulatives that represent main characters and events in the story. Some students have disabilities that prevent them from learning in neurotypical ways. This project will help create fun activities that lead to learning.

Education Foundation grant for $1,011.45 to fund Remember the Alamo: Texas History Trunk!

Remember the Alamo: Texas History Trunk will give students a hands-on experience into the lives of the Alamo defenders, bridging the gap between the historian’s point of view and the student’s perception. Peer into a fourth grade Texas history classroom and you will see more than students learning state symbols or that Texas was once its own country. Students are reliving history, connecting with those who carved the great state of Texas, by calling it home. By connecting with their stories, students are challenged to think about the events of history and apply these critical thinking skills to other academic areas.

Education Foundation grant for $7,239.84 to fund Let’s Get Physical… With Sensors!

Let’s Get Physical With Sensors seeks to give students hands on access to Vernier Go Direct Sensors to utilize during physics labs. This will allow students to gather data to truly help them understand and apply knowledge of concepts learned in physics such as speed, velocity, sound, voltage and more. In today’s digital age, it is more important than ever to equip students with tools that help them move beyond paper, pencil and textbooks and into real world applications of science and technology.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the KETK News App from the App Store or Google Play.