Mount Pleasant ISD cancels in-person learning starting next week

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Mount Pleasant’s last day of in-person learning for the fall semester will be Tuesday, December 15.

All learning will be remote in the district starting Wednesday December 16 through Friday, December 18.

Christmas break for Mount Pleasant ISD will be from December 21 through January 5.

Mount Pleasant ISD said that Tuesday will be a full day and not an early release day.

Staff will report to work as scheduled on December 16, 17 and 18.

All High School students will be exempt from taking semester exams and all extracurricular activities will take place as scheduled.