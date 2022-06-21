NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved new employment and retention stipends for the upcoming school year.

Below is a break-down of the stipends now available:

Sign-on incentive for new teachers to the district: $2,000

for new teachers to the district: $2,000 Referral stipend for staff referring new teachers: $1,000

for staff referring new teachers: $1,000 Retention incentive for all returning full-time staff: $2,400

for all returning full-time staff: $2,400 Attendance incentive for eligible staff: up to $750

“School districts across the nation are struggling to fill vacancies, and this is one way we’re attempting to attract new hires to the district,” said NISD Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo.

The retention incentives will be divided into two payments: the first in November and the second in June 2023.

“Attracting new teachers and staff is important, but so is retaining the excellent team we’ve already got in place,” Trujillo said. “We’re grateful for the outstanding staff we will have back for the 2022-23 academic year.”

The attendance incentives, targeted towards teachers and other non-administration staff, will also be available for the upcoming school year to eligible employees. Principals, assistant principals, coordinators, directors, executive directors and chiefs are not eligible for the attendance or teacher referral incentive.

Any eligible employee with perfect attendance during a semester will get $250, and another $250 if they have perfect attendance the second semester as well. For an absence-free school year, the eligible employee would get $750 in total.

Absences related to student activity and out-of-district and in-district approved leave do not count against receiving the stipend, the district stipulated.

According to a press release, the incentives and stipends come on top of a 2% compensation increase approved by NISD trustees in May for the fiscal year starting July 1.