Nacogdoches ISD has SMARTer transportation system thanks to bus tag system

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — An East Texas school district is going the extra mile to ensure the safety of students who ride their school buses.

Nacogdoches ISD has launched its SMART Tag system that allows the district to make sure student board the bus they are supposed to be on.

SMART Tag is now being used on every Nacogdoches ISD bus.

Each student is issued an electronic “tag” with a chip reader in it. The district uses the system to access information showing when a student gets on a school bus, the location of a bus along a route and where a student is dropped off.

When students board the bus, they swipe their card into a tablet on the bus. The screen on the tablet shows the driver if their student is on the right bus and is getting off at the right stop.

If all is well, the screen turns green but if the child is on the wrong bus or gets off at a wrong place, it flashes red.

Lamarcus Wallace, the district’s SMART Tag system coordinator, said the system also provides the district information it needs to operate its transportation system more efficiently.

“We’re cutting down on (transportation) costs because we no longer have to manually print route sheets anymore,” he said. “And it also gives us a lot of data into what’s going on. We can see how fast the drivers are driving, we can see if they’re following the routes, we can also get down to the stop, like we can see how far within a footage of how far they’ve stopped from a stop and it also helps to get with our trainers to go out for training opportunities to show our drivers how to be more efficient when they were in their routes as well.

The program was launched on seven buses in April and then expanded to the rest of the fleet.

The program’s cost was $104,000 and its annual fee is $17,000.

Nacogdoches is currently the only East Texas school district using Smart Tag. Wallace believes it will be adopted by other districts.

In August, the district plans to add a portal that will allow parents to check and see where a bus is on a route and whether their are delays in the bus arriving.