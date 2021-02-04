Nacogdoches ISD mourns death of beloved former band director

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches ISD announced on Thursday that beloved longtime band director Glynn Wells passed away on Wednesday.

In a statement, the school said that his passing was felt especially by current band director Jacob Weems. He was a longtime assistant of Wells and a former student of his before graduating in 2005.

Glynn Wells, who led Nacogdoches High School’s Golden Dragon Marching Band for 18 years, extending its run of show-stopping routines and award-winning performances, died Wednesday.https://t.co/fUgqmXJ9DP pic.twitter.com/5YKL5QUtVO — Nacogdoches ISD (@NacISD) February 4, 2021

Weems took over for Wells after his retirement in 2018.

“He’s been the number one go-to guy for the Nacogdoches band program. It’s just a huge loss for the band community.”

Wells, a graduate of Stephen F. Austin State University, came to NISD in 1990 and took over as head band director in 2000, following Jim Hagood.

In the 1980s, the NHS band began a long streak of top division ratings at marching competitions, something Wells extended and built upon during his time at the high school. Last fall, under Weems, the band earned its 40th First Division rating since 1980.

“Band directors like Mr. Wells have an iconic presence that spans generations of students. The influence they have on children simply cannot be overstated. And even though he had retired earlier, his presence will be missed dearly by our band program.” NISD Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo

The school district has made counselors available to students and staff throughout the day on Thursday.