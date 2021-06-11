Nacogdoches ISD names principal for Malcolm Rector Technical School

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — Nacogdoches ISD has named Dr. Joseph Rodriguez, as principal of Malcolm Rector Technical High School, the district’s alternative high school.

He previously was principal of the Nettie Marshall Academy of Dual Language.

“Dr. Rodriguez has been a wonderful leader at Nettie Marshall, and I know he will provide the same type of guidance for our credit recovery program,” Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo said. “Credit recovery is one of the most important services we provide for students. “Offering an avenue to catch up and earn a high school diploma is vital for students, who for a variety of reasons, may have fallen behind in their educational process.”

The Alternative Education Program is housed in the district’s campus on North Street.

“It’s imperative we provide a way for students to catch up when the need arises,” said Rodriguez, who will assume control of the campus on July 1. “Any number of things can occur to throw students off a path to a high school diploma, but they deserve the same opportunities for success.”

Before coming to NISD, Rodriguez was district compliance coordinator for English as a second language at Spring ISD and was an administrator at Huntsville High School.

Before his career in education, Rodriguez was a medical specialist and sergeant in the Army.