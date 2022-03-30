NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) Regents Academy, a private school in Nacogdoches, is fundraising to expand their facilities.

With hopes of reaching a student body of 270, the school says they need additional classrooms, an athletic facility, along with making some renovations to current facilities. The total cost of the ‘Eagle Campaign‘ expansion would be $4.7 million.

The school’s hope is to begin phase one of construction by this summer, and are looking for businesses or individuals to contribute to the fund.

Below is what some of the buildings would look like when completed:

Courtesy: Regents Academy

If you are interested in donating to the ‘Eagle Campaign, you can do so by clicking here.