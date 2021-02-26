Nacogdoches school to reopen in-person classes in March after water line damage from winter weather

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – McMichael Middle School will reopen in-person classes in March after repairing their water line which was damaged by the winter storm.
Classes will be reopen on Monday, March 1.
Nacogdoches ISD maintenance and facility crews completed the repairs Friday morning.
