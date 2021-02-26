Nacogdoches school to reopen in-person classes in March after water line damage from winter weather

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – McMichael Middle School will reopen in-person classes in March after repairing their water line which was damaged by the winter storm.

Classes will be reopen on Monday, March 1.

Nacogdoches ISD maintenance and facility crews completed the repairs Friday morning.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51