New Neches interim superintendent says he’s ready to tackle issues facing district

NECHES, Texas (KETK) – The newly hired interim superintendent of Neches ISD said he is ready to tackle the district’s challenges and get “everybody back on the same page.”

On Monday night, the school board accepted the resignation of longtime superintendent Randy Snider and hired Marvin Thompson, a retired superintendent from Palestine, to serve until the district permanently fills the post.

Snider will stay on the job until the end of June.

Thompson will inherit a district in which Elementary School Principal Kimberlyn Snider is under indictment for felony and misdemeanor crimes. Kimberlyn Snider, the wife of Randy Snider, is accused of interfering with an investigation by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office into an alleged sexual assault of a minor.

A grand jury indicted Mrs. Snider earlier this year. She has entered a not-guilty plea. Some in a community group Change for Neches repeatedly have asked that she be placed on administrative leave until her legal issues are resolved.

The school board earlier this year released a statement saying it is up to Randy Snider, as Mrs. Snider’s boss, to take action against his wife. He has chosen not to do so.

Thompson, who had a long tenure as superintendent of Westwood ISD and then served in school operations positions at the Regional 7 Service Center in Kilgore, said Monday night it is too early for him to comment on Mrs. Snider.

Thompson said he has not had a chance to speak with district personnel about her.

“I haven’t had the chance to really sit down and talk with anybody at length about what the real facts are, and what the real stories are behind it, but there’s always common ground,” Thompson said.

Thompson has served as interim superintendent at four schools, including Elkhart and Oakwood. He said each district had challenges when he was took over in a transitional role.

Thompson stressed his goal is to bring the community together and make the district better.

Marvin Thompson

“There’s so many positive things about Neches ISD down through the years,” Thompson said. “We’ve just got to seek them out again, build them up, and hold them up, and meet whatever needs are the real needs of Neches ISD and get everybody back on the same page. It’s not going to be easy, and it’s not going to be taken lightly, but there’s a way to do it.”

The school board met in closed session for about two hours before reconvening.

After the board accepted Snider’s resignation, board president Van Brown turned to Snider and said, “I thank you Mr. Snider for your service.”

Snider nodded but did not speak.

After the meeting, KETK News asked Snider whether he had a message to the many people he had worked with over the years or what his plans are. Snider chose not to comment.

Some at the meeting said they believed the appointment of Thompson is good news for the district.

Colleen Weatherly, a former NISD employee, said she believed, Snider leaving may bring change.

“We are looking for someone to change the course of the district,” she said. “It used to be known for excellence but now it’s known for controversy.”

She said having a new superintendent could mean a “fresh start.”

“This is wonderful news,” Kaitlin Scroggins, a parent of a Neches student and Change for Neches member, said after the meeting.

She has said that having Mr. Snider serve as Mrs. Snider’s supervisor had presented a conflict of interest.

Mrs. Snider’s legal issues remain unresolved.

Kimberlyn Snider mug shot from Anderson County Sheriff’s Office

She is charged with the felony crime of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and five counts of official oppression, which is a misdemeanor. She allegedly used her position of authority in the district to try and intimidate some people sheriff’s office investigators believed had information to disclose.

The district attorney’s office is prosecuting the case against Mrs. Snider, who is scheduled to appear in court again on May 28.

A petition calling for the removal of Mrs. Snider from office was launched on the website change.org and has received about 650 signatures.

“In light of the recent indictment of Neches Elementary Principal Kimberlyn Snider, the parents and concerned citizens of the district are petitioning for the resignation or removal of Kimberlyn Snider as acting principal,” says the petition.