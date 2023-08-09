BEN WHEELER, Texas (KETK) – Now with some students back in the classroom, new laws in Texas will go into effect on September 1st that will bring stricter rules if students get caught using the devices.

“There’s really no choice. If we find it, it’s automatic that a student’s going to be removed from the basic regular school setting and will be in alternative school for a period of time,” said Superintendent of Martin’s Mill ISD, Scott Tyner. said Tyner.

According to the CDC, in 2022, 2.5 million middle and high school students across the country used vapes.

Students that are caught will be put in a “Disciplinary Alternative Education Program.”

“We might see a decrease of the use at school,” said Tyner.

This action is expected to be a step higher than detention but not as bad as getting a suspension.

Tyner adds it will depend on what the student is caught with that will determine the punishment.

“We’ve kind of let it open for our principle to use his discretion depending on how serious or if we find in possession or if we find it being used (or) what’s in it,” Tyner said.

The Chief of Pulmonary Medicine for Christus Trinity Clinic Suman Sinha said vaping could have major consequences.

“If we start smoking early, the chemicals themselves and of course the nicotine do have long-term effects on the body,” said Sinha. “Those effects not only affect our lungs, but they also lead to what we call cardiovascular effects, so early heart disease.”

Tyner told KETK that it hasn’t been a problem at Martin’s Mill ISD, but other schools haven’t been so lucky.

“I would just implore that there’s more to it that we need,” added Tyner.

Before school starts, Tyner said they have sent out a letter to all parents at the school district to try and help warn students about the consequences.