TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Over 2,000 Tyler ISD teachers and staff gathered at Green Acres Baptist Church on Friday to celebrate the new school year at the district’s annual convocation.

The event featured remarks from the President of the Board of Trustees R. Wade Washmon, Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford and guest speaker Stephen Mackey.

“We need to know that we are a team and that we’re all in this together. So each campus. Team. Vibe. Spirit. I always say team spirit,” said Rebecca Clements, Tyler ISD Teacher. “But to know that we’re here for the students for successful student outcomes and just to come together knowing that we have a mission this year and every student that walks through our doors that we want to make it the best experience for them every year.”

Tyler ISD’s school year starts on Wednesday Aug. 16.