OVERTON, Texas (KETK) – Overton ISD announced Monday they will have their first full-time school resource officer this year.

Officer Chuck McDonald has over 26 years of experience in law enforcement, and his presence will provide an “added level of security and safety for our students and staff,” according to district officials.

McDonald will be directly employed as an officer with the Overton Police Department, and stationed full-time at the Overton ISD campus during the school year. Officials said this is due to an interlocal agreement between Overton ISD and the City of Overton.

“He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the position,” officials said. “It’s a great day to be a mustang.”