Panola College switches to virtual instruction due to inclement weather

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – Panola College will switch to virtual instruction due to inclement weather from Feb. 15 through the 18th.

All courses will be moved to virtual instruction. Faculty and staff will be available by phone and email. All locations will be closed to the public during altered operations.

Regular operations will resume Friday, Feb. 19.

