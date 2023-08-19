CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – Students are heading back to the classroom, and for some that means they are heading off on their own for college. With boxes in hand Panola Collage students and their families are moving in to their new dorms.

“I don’t know if you can tell, but I’m already sweating a little bit, it’s hot, but it’s all right a little getting used to,” said Dejuante Wilson, sophomore.

“Excited, you know, I’m rooming with somebody I know from my hometown, so looking forward to it,” said Gage Driskelo, freshman.

“It’s been actually, pretty stressful, it’s like going back to high school, so it’s like it’s kind of nerve wracking to me,” said Caeden Longley, freshman.

For Caeden Longley a freshman the weeks leading up to his first year hasn’t always been easy.

“Most thankful to God because I would not be here without him, like it’s been hard trying to get here, like I’ve been through so many obstacles I did not think I could pass, but I did some really, really thankful I’m here,” said Longley.

Whether a first year or not students can agree Panola College is the place for them.

“It’s a really nice campus and it just felt like home whenever I came on my visit,” said Driskelo.

“Everybody here is cool, everybody’s nice to each other,” said Wilson.

“It’s not like the big university or whatever, but it’s like more home-type school,” said Danius Lloyd, freshman.

Everyone is excited to get the year started, while making new friends.

“Most excited about getting the campus life learning about panola,” said Lloyd.

“Meeting new people and just getting new connections out in the world,” said Driskelo.

Longley and other students are just ready to be back in the classroom.