FRUITVALE, Texas (KETK) – Teachers from Fruitvale ISD will receive $410,000 from the Teacher Incentive Allotment Program, the district announced on Friday.

“Fruitvale ISD has the best, the most recognized staff for their hard work with kids. So, deserving of all they are recognized for by TEA,” Fruitvale ISD said.

Photo courtesy of Fruitvale ISD.

The State of Texas program rewards teachers by designating them as either Master, Exemplary or Recognized. According to the district the teachers will receive the money in August.