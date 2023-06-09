LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A special education teacher at Pine Tree High School has been named Crunch Fitness Educator of the Year.

Suzanne Puryear has worked for Pine Tree ISD for 18 years as a special education junior and senior teacher. Puryear teaches budget management, how to calculate money, how to tell time, vocational classes and other skills that help empower students to be more independent.

As educator of the year, Puryear will get a free lifetime membership to Crunch Fitness and $200 for classroom supplies.