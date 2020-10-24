Quitman ISD cancels in-person classes next week due to COVID-19

QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) – Quitman ISD will cancel in-person classes Monday October 26 through Wednesday October 28 due to COVID-19, Thursday and Friday will be school holidays and will not need to be made up.

Multiple staff members at the elementary campus tested positive and will be quarantined.

The impact from the staff’s illness and quarantining was significant enough, according to the school district, that the school did not have enough personnel staff to monitor all students.

The district said that even though the secondary schools have a sufficient amount of staff, many families have older siblings that supervise younger siblings.

Students from 6-12 will use their Chromebooks to log into Google Classroom for assignments.

Students will report back to face-to-face learning on Monday November 2.

Extracurricular events for junior high and high school will continue when possible. Updates will be sent throughout the week and can be found on the Quitman ISD website and social media.