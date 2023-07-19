TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Teachers from across East Texas were recognized for their outstanding work inside the classroom during Region 7’s Teacher of the Year celebration.

East Texas districts each chose their winners for the past school year, and those finalists were invited to a celebratory reception. Everyone gathered for lunch at the Region 7 educational center in Kilgore. The room was filled with elementary and secondary teachers from across East Texas school districts.

One of the big recognitions, the Secondary Teacher of the Year award went to Longview ISD’s Schrundagle Griffith who teaches math at Foster Middle School. She says to be recognized is profound.

“I think, as I walked on the stage, I said it best I was totally flabbergasted, just in awe. It was unexpected, I was just excited to be here just to represent this region, and represent Longview ISD it’s an honor alone, but to be a winner on the secondary level was profound,” said Griffith.

The Elementary Teacher of the Year award to went to Joanna Esparza who works at Chapel Hill ISD. In total, dozens of teachers were recognized as teachers of the year within their districts.

Griffith and Esparza now advance to the state conference, and the overall winner will be announced this fall.