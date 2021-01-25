Elysian Fields ISD goes to remote learning after food service workers get COVID-19

ELYSIAN FIELDS, Texas (KETK) – Elysian Fields ISD is moving to online learning beginning Tuesday after three food services staff members were diagnosed with COVID-19.

“Based upon contact tracing, we do suspect multiple staff members were in close contact to these individuals and because of exposure we have had to quarantine all of our food service employees,” said a statement from Superintendent Maynard Chapman.

The district has closed all of its campuses.

“The decision was in the best interest of all faculty and students,” Chapman said.

Teachers are implementing the at-home learning plan beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 26, the statement said. In-person classes are scheduled to resume on Feb. 2.

“Thank you for your continued prayers, support and understanding, during this time,” he said. “Every decision made is based on what is best for students.”

