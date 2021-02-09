Several TISD students receive prestigious UT Tyler Presidential Scholarships

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler ISD announced today that four seniors were surprised with presidential scholarships to UT Tyler.

The Presidential Fellow Scholarship covers full tuition, fees, books, room and board for each recipient.

Legacy High School seniors Henry Jones, Maria Kellermann-Jimenez, Christopher Whitmore and Adriana Higuera were surprised with the scholarship in from of their immediate family members and Tyler Legacy High School administrators.

TISD’s announcement today spotlighted Adriana Higuera, who is currently second in her class and will become a first-generation college student.

“The emotional embrace she received from her father showed the pride he felt for his daughter’s accomplishment,” TISD Executive Director of Communications Jennifer Hines wrote in the release.

Photo courtesy of TISD

Higuera is graduating from TISD’s health sciences program at the Career and Technology Center, and will soon test for her pharmacy technician certification.

She plans to major in biology in college and ultimately earn a Doctor of Pharmacy degree.

“UT Tyler has an excellent pharmacy program; it is one of the top schools here in Texas,” Higuera said. “And, my sister went there too, so I know it is a great school.”

Henry Jones and Maria Kellermann-Jimenez are both familiar with UT: Jones’ cousin was on the school’s baseball team and Kellermann-Jimenez’s older sister is a graduate student there. Christopher Whitmore aspires to be an engineer and will explore various engineering fields.

Being selected for this scholarship can only come after a rigorous application process. Students must earn a minimum score of ACT 29 or SAT 1350, hold a 3.00 or higher GPA, submit scholarship and FAFSA applications, and complete an interview to be considered for the scholarship.

For the scholarship to renew each year over the four years, students must complete 15 credit hours at UT Tyler for the semester(s) awarded, maintain a minimum 3.00 GPA at UT Tyler, participate in the Presidential Fellow student service program and stay in good standing.