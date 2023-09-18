NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The final day of a four-day celebration honoring Stephen F. Austin State University’s 100 year anniversary was held on Monday.

Throughout that time, the school saw hundreds of its alumni come back and visit the place they used to call home.

“We’re just so excited to be a part of this festivity,” said one alumni.

Monday morning, university officials unveiled a nine-foot SFA graduation ring statue gifted by the SFA Alumni Association.

Craig Turnage who is the Executive Director of the Alumni Association, said the statue symbolizes what being a Lumberjack is all about.

“The SFA ring means so much to so many students here on campus,“ said Turnage. “It really serves as their principal moment.”

Turnage added that getting the ring statue made was an operation that took years and involved several people.

“This process here took about 11 months to create the ring through our pyrology studio and foundry out of Bastrop, Texas and it took about 5 years to get to that point,” Turnage said.

The President of the Alumni Association Erika Tolar said past students continue to give back and it’s as strong as ever.

“Just an amazing day for Stephen F. Austin and our alumni association and really 117,000 living alumni across the country, prominently here in the state of Texas but really reaching out and being able to tell the story,” said Tolar.

One former Lumberjack who graduated back in 1979 and was back on campus Cindi Marrow Grimm, said going to SFA was one of the best decisions she’s ever made.

“Stephen F has given me opportunities that I’ve had through life,” said Grimm. “With friendships and through my profession and I just appreciate that so much.”

Grimm added it’s an honor to be a part of history.