NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — Stephen F. Austin State University’s Information Technology Services professionals said they have been working since June 12, to restore operations and strengthen security.

They have reported that as of June 22, “all primary systems were restored, and they have returned to normal operations.”

According to the university, The ITS team is continuing to restore ancillary systems and is closely monitoring their systems.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the team said they have determined that “the unauthorized actor behind this incident acquired certain files from our systems.”

According to the university, the evaluation showed the files that were taken mainly consist of “non-sensitive data,” but they also have identified certain files with “personal information, including approximately 100 individuals’ government-issued identification numbers and approximately 8,600 counseling records.”

The university is continuing to review the affected files to “identify individuals whose information is included and will contact those individuals directly.”

In the meantime, the security team is encouraging students and employees to take steps such as the following to help protect their personal information: