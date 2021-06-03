SFA University receives top ranking for forestry program

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — Stephen F. Austin State University has the top forestry program in Texas, according education technology firm Plexuss.

“I believe this ranking is a testament to the passion our faculty members share for the profession of forestry, as well as their dedication to ensuring our students succeed,” Dr. Hans Williams, dean of SFA’s Arthur Temple College of Forestry and Agriculture, said. “The recognition is especially meaningful as we celebrate the 75-year anniversary of the forestry program at SFA.”

Plexuss is an online platform used by students to contact peers, build professional networks, and research colleges.

It uses input from education partners, data scientists, employers, parents and high school counselors to determine university and program rankings .

SFA’s Bachelor of Science in Forestry offers six areas of emphasis: agroforestry, fire management, forest management, forest wildlife management, human dimensions in natural resources and urban forestry, said information from the university.

