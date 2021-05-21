Spring Hill board selects Penny Fleet as new superintendent

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Penny Fleet, interim superintendent at Spring Hill ISD, has been named the new superintendent.

The school board voted to hire Fleet during a meeting Thursday night.

She previously was the district’s assistant superintendent of curriculum and special programs.

“Her years of experience and her knowledge from serving at every level of education will prove to be a valuable asset in leading the district,” said Board President Mark White, said in a statement released by the district. “Upon being named interim superintendent she provided strong leadership and stability at a time when the district needed it. We were prepared to conduct an extensive search, however because her performance was at such a high level we realized early on that we had something special in Mrs. Fleet. We believe she is the best person to lead Spring Hill. She has earned this.”

Fleet has 37 years of service in education, including 10 years teaching and coaching at Hallsville ISD, 12 years in administration at Pine Tree ISD, and this is her 15th year at Spring Hill working in curriculum and special programs.

She has a bachelor’s degree from Centenary College of Louisiana and a master’s degree in administrative education and a superintendent certification from Stephen F. Austin State University.

“Ms. Fleet is more than qualified and will do a tremendous job,” White said.