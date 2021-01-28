Spring Hill ISD names interim superintendent after Dr. Guidry resigns

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Spring Hill ISD has named an interim superintendent as the search continues for a permanent replacement following the resignation of Dr. Wayne Guidry.

Penny Fleet was named to the interim role, the district announced on social media Thursday afternoon.

Fleet has a long history and experience of education in East Texas, which includes:

Ten years teaching and coaching at Hallsville ISD

12 years in administration at Pine Tree ISD

15 years at Spring Hill in administration and special programs

She received her Bachelor of Science from Centenary College in Shreveport and her Masters in Administrative Education and Superintendent Certification from Stephen F. Austin State University.