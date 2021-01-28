Spring Hill ISD names interim superintendent after Dr. Guidry resigns

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Spring Hill ISD

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Spring Hill ISD has named an interim superintendent as the search continues for a permanent replacement following the resignation of Dr. Wayne Guidry.

Penny Fleet was named to the interim role, the district announced on social media Thursday afternoon.

Fleet has a long history and experience of education in East Texas, which includes:

  • Ten years teaching and coaching at Hallsville ISD
  • 12 years in administration at Pine Tree ISD
  • 15 years at Spring Hill in administration and special programs

She received her Bachelor of Science from Centenary College in Shreveport and her Masters in Administrative Education and Superintendent Certification from Stephen F. Austin State University.

“Ms. Fleet is more than qualified and will do a tremendous job. Her experience is invaluable and she will prove to be a strong leader during this transition.”

Spring Hill ISD Board President Mark White

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51