Stephen F. Austin State University announces new academic partnership

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Stephen F. Austin State University announced a new program partnership with RELLIS Academic Alliance.

President Scott Gordon welcomed John Sharp, chancellor of the Texas A&M University System, to announce the new program on October 29th.

The partnership will allow SFA’s Perkins College of Education to offer completer courses for the Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies with a concentration in EC-6 to the Bryan and College Station-area students on the RELLIS campus.

The program was founded in 2016 by the Texas A&M University System. The RELLIS Campus offers technology development, workforce training and two and four-year college degrees.

SFA will be the first university outside the system to offer courses on the campus.



