TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Jennifer Costante is an 8th-grade US History teacher at Tyler ISD’s Three Lakes Middle School, and on Thursday morning before the school year even began Stonewater Roofing surprised her by buying her whole Amazon wish list.

“I’m going to be using them for room transformations, for simulations, for different, just tactile or hands-on learning experiences, for the students to kind of bring history to life in my room,” said Costante.

Costante started teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 when schools looked very different. That’s why she has made it her mission to keep her students engaged inside the classroom.

“All kids deserve to have their education taken to the next level,” said Costante.

She applied to Stonewater’s contest just to see what would happen and they loved how unique her wishlist was.

“It’s a great feeling, it’s a really fulfilling moment, you know, just seeing the teacher go through the things and explain,” said Anayo Onyi, Solar Sales Coordinator at Stonewater Roofing.

The company bought items like costumes, props and even a life-size cut out of George Washington.

“She’s another genuine, genuine teacher and I can tell that she’s passionate about what she does,” said Onyi.

“I want my lessons to be meaningful for students, and I think that when an organization really takes that to heart and doesn’t just say it, but shows it through their actions, it is more meaningful than the words can describe,” said Costante.

Now she has everything she needs to bring history to life for her students.