TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tuesday marks Texas College’s 130th year providing higher education to its students.

Texas College was reportedly founded in 1894 by a group of ministers from the Colored Methodist Episcopal Church, now the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, in order to provide post-secondary education for the city.

According to Texas College, they are the oldest higher education institution in the city of Tyler. The school started in a four-room frame house on the same grounds that the school currently stands, starting with a class of only six students.

By the end of the first year, enrollment had increased to over 100 students.