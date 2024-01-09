TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tuesday marks Texas College’s 130th year providing higher education to its students.
Texas College was reportedly founded in 1894 by a group of ministers from the Colored Methodist Episcopal Church, now the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, in order to provide post-secondary education for the city.
According to Texas College, they are the oldest higher education institution in the city of Tyler. The school started in a four-room frame house on the same grounds that the school currently stands, starting with a class of only six students.
By the end of the first year, enrollment had increased to over 100 students.
“Texas College is a Historically Black College founded in 1894, by the Colored Methodist Episcopal Church, now the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church (CME). Our mission continues to embody the principles of the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church. The College shall prepare students with competencies in critical and creative thinking related to the knowledge, skills, and abilities as defined in areas of study. Additionally, the College shall provide an environment to inspire intellectual, spiritual, ethical, moral and social development, which empowers graduates to engage in life-long learning, leadership, and service.”Texas College’s mission statement