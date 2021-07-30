Texas educators want masks to be required at schools, Gov. Abbott’s executive order prevents this

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- With the Delta variant becoming more prevalent in the state of Texas, and with a new school year about to start, the CDC is recommending that people wear masks once again.

But Governor Abbott issued a new executive order, preventing local governments from mandating masks.

Texas educators said they are worried about the safety of their staff, students and their families.

“For us there is no confusion, we are asking our governor to put the safety of our students and our educators first,” mentioned Ovidia Molina, the president of the Texas State Teachers Association.

A local mother saw the damage this new variant can cause, and its firsthand effect on our children.

“I have a friend whose daughter was just released from the hospital. She was put on a ventilator. She said she turned blue,” said Lindsay Hanks, whose children attend The Brookhill School. “When they went in, she said they were shocked that their pediatric unit of their hospital was full of children with COVID.”

Hanks stated that she has some concerns, but she is putting her trust in the school system to look out for her children. She adds that even though they are not requiring masks right now, this doesn’t mean that they won’t if conditions get worse.

The TSTA is also launching a campaign that allows you to message or call the governor directly, to voice your concerns.