Teachers association asks Gov. Abbott to end in-person instruction until educators can get vaccinated

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – The Texas State Teachers Association is requesting that Gov. Greg Abbott make accommodations for educators and students as the new vaccines roll out.

TSTA released a request Tuesday, asking Abbott to take “overdue steps to protect all our students and school employees from this deadly pandemic.”

They asked that the governor give schools more flexibility for the remainder of the school year to close and move to remote-only instruction without losing state funding.

They also urged the governor to keep all districts fully funded for the remainder of the school year regardless of attendance losses.

“Schools cannot afford funding cuts, especially in the middle of a health crisis,” the statement said.

TSTA encouraged every school employee who is 65 or older or those with underlying health conditions to take the COVID-19 vaccine if their physicians approve.