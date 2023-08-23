LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) Chairman Bryan Daniel presented multiple ceremonial checks at Angelina College on Wednesday, Aug. 23.
According to Angelina College, TWC has awarded nine Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants to support career training at five educational institutions across Southeast Texas.
The following is a list of the awards:
- Angelina College received a $348,843 grant to purchase and install equipment to train 76 students as electricians.
- Coldspring-Oakhurst Consolidated Independent School District (ISD) received a $377,345 grant to train 119 students as registered nurses in partnership with Angelina College.
- Diboll ISD received three grants:
- $662,936 grant to train 163 students in production occupations in partnership with Angelina College.
- $446,649 grant to train 76 students as industrial engineers in partnership with Angelina College.
- $78,502 grant to train 109 students as nursing assistants in partnership with Angelina College.
- Nacogdoches ISD received a $133,270 grant for equipment to train 205 students as emergency medical technicians in partnership with Angelina College.
- Windham School District received three grants:
- $301,035 grant for equipment to train 80 students as production workers.
- $265,810 grant to train 30 students as heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers.
- $278,854 grant to train 36 students as industrial truck and tractor operators.