LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Children will be heading back to school in a matter of weeks and the Lufkin Junior League held a Back-to-School Bonanza.

“Us as parents, you know, that extra help always comes in handy every year,” said Patricia Ward, parent.

The price of school supplies has gone up just like everything thanks to inflation. That’s why the Lufkin Junior League is trying to take the burden off of parents and help make sure students are prepared for the classroom.

“Each student should have an opportunity to make sure that they have the necessity to be able to compete in the classroom,” said Leon Bagley with Concerned Black Men of Lufkin.

Hundreds of parents lined up to receive backpacks filled with school supplies, shoes and uniforms on Friday and Saturday.

“So it’s showing that the parents is concerned about the student to make sure that they have what they need and the Junior League’s backpacks was a motivation to make them make sure that they have what they need,” said Bagley.

Caroline Oats, the Back-to-school Bonanza chair for the Lufkin Junior League, said their mission is to help the community in any way possible.

“It means the world to me, just seeing our students get ready for back to school they come in with their backpacks on the first day, new uniforms, new clothes, a new set of shoes,” said Oats.

The final number of students helped is still being calculated but Oats says they had 318 families on Saturday and even more on Friday.

“So we had 626 families, which was 1447 students, so we served them yesterday evening,” said Oats.

Oats added it’s not just about the children but it’s also a way to help ease the stress for parents.

“As a parent myself, you know, you want to make sure that we have everything our students, our kids need to go back to school,” said Ward.

They’re setting every child up for success this next school year.