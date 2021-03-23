TISD fills new innovation officer role with Peete Elementary principal Chapa

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Tyler ISD has filled its new position of chief innovation officer as part of a strategy to put more administrative resources on the campus level.

The school board approved Monday night the appointment of Cassandra Chapa, principal at Peete Elementary School, for the role. She previously was principal at Ramey Elementary School.

“We’re excited the Board of Trustees accepted our appointment of Cassandra Chapa as chief innovation officer,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said in a statement releases by the district. “Her leadership at Peete and Ramey elementary schools has proven to us that she has the abilities and drive to implement high-quality instructional systems in support of student achievement.”

Chapa will finish the school year as principal and begin her new role this summer.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to create a model that will support teachers and engage students to lift them to their highest potential,” Chapa said. “Our plan will begin with validating effective practices, as well as identifying specific needs to implement a more focused approach to daily instructional practices for these student populations. We want to lift student achievement to the next level and beyond.”

Chapa will help implement initiatives the district believes will improve student performance on campuses where many at-risk students attend school.

“Ms. Chapa will ultimately lead the cluster of campuses that house what we expect to be our most impacted elementary campuses coming out of the pandemic,” Crawford said. “These campuses have performed admirably over the past five years or so. But we also understand that the pandemic’s impact on communities that possess large pockets of at-risk students may lead to these students struggling academically and negatively affect our priority to close achievement gaps more than ever.”

She came to Tyler ISD in 2016 as an instructional specialist in the bilingual department. In 2017, she became principal at Ramey and has served as principal at Peete since 2019.