Tyler ISD names replacement to fill District 6 seat

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler ISD Board on Thursday appointed Lindsey Harrison to fill the seat for District 6 vacated by Fritz Hager.

Harrison has worked as a marketing specialist in the medical device industry and has a degree from Texas Tech University with a concentration on communication, shows her LinkedIn account. She has been active in the Junior League of Tyler and Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County, shows information she posted about herself online.

She attended TISD and has children in the school district.

Hager announced earlier that he would be leaving his post on June 10 to attend law school and eventually practice law with his wife at their firm, Hager Law, PLLC.

“While I will continue to serve as a pastor at Bethel Bible Church and as a chaplain in the Texas State Guard, going back to school will prevent me from regularly attending board meetings and giving the role of Tyler ISD trustee the attention and time that the students and staff of Tyler ISD deserve,” he said earlier.

Hager was first appointed to the Board in 2015 to fill a vacancy in District 6. He was elected to fill the post in 2016. His current term was set to end in 2022.