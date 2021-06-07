TISD selects acting principal for Tyler Legacy after Crawford resigns

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler ISD appointed an acting principal for Tyler Legacy after the resignation of their former principal, Dr. Daniel Crawford.

Gary Brown is the acting principal until an interim or permanent replacement is selected. He was the principal of Tyler Legacy from 2012-2016 before moving to his job as Executive Director of College and Career at TISD, which he has held five years.

The position of principal was opened after Crawford resigned amid an investigation into a “powdery white substance” found in his home last week.

Tyler Police told KETK in the early morning hours of June 3, emergency personnel were called to Crawford’s home, which is on Pinnacle Circle in Tyler.

According to the incident report, officials found less than a gram of a ‘white powdery substance’. It has not been clarified what that substance was.

After the district accepted the resignation, they said they immediately began the process of filling the vacancy.