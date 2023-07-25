TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Leaders of Tyler Junior College and Jarvis Christian University signed an agreement on Tuesday “to strengthen the collaboration between both institutions and ease the path for students to fulfill their higher education goals,” TJC said.



TJC JCU signing cutline: Front, from left: Dr. Juan E. Mejia, TJC president and CEO; Dr. Glenell M. Lee-Pruitt, JCU president and CEO; second row, Dr. Deana Sheppard, TJC provost and vice president for academic and student affairs; and Dr. Cynthia Hester, JCU interim provost.

Through the agreement, the institutions will align mutual programs, including:

Biology

Business Administration

Business (Accounting)

Business (Computer Information Systems)

Business Management

Chemistry

Criminal Justice

Cybersecurity

English

History

Journalism (Mass Communication)

Kinesiology

Mathematics

Social Work

TJC students can complete their associate degree in any of these programs and transfer to JCU without losing course credits.

According to TJC, “the agreement also connects students to Transfer Academic Excellence Scholarships offered by JCU from $4,000 to $8,000 over the remaining two-year period, based on academic achievement. These scholarships are awarded on a competitive basis and are renewable at the end of each year for the period the student is matriculating at Jarvis.”