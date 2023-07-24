TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Leaders from Tyler Junior College and The University of Texas at Tyler signed an agreement Monday to create the TJC and UT Tyler Promise Transfer Scholarship.

Beginning this fall, the new scholarship will enable TJC graduates who have been successful in one of the college’s Promise programs to further pursue their higher education at UT Tyler, according to TJC.

In support of this partnership, the James I. Perkins Family Foundation announced a gift to fund an initial 25 scholarships at $8,000 each. During Monday’s event, the Perkins family made a surprise announcement of an additional 25 scholarships, for a total gift of $400,000.

“We are so pleased to help establish this new scholarship, which recognizes the partnership of two fine institutions in support of student success: Tyler Junior College and The University of Texas at Tyler. With this gift, we honor the leadership of Dr. Juan Mejia and Dr. Kirk Calhoun. We believe that others will join us in giving to ensure that more of our students complete their higher education right here in the city of Tyler,” said Jim Perkins.

TJC President and CEO Dr. Juan E. Mejia thanked the Perkins family for their continuing generosity and vision.

“As they initiated a partnership with TJC to establish the first community Promise program in the state of Texas, they are again casting a vision and creating a pathway for TJC graduates to continue their higher education,” said TJC President and CEO Dr. Juan E. Mejia.

Communities currently participating in the TJC Promise program include Chapel Hill, Grand Saline, Lindale, Mineola, Tyler, Van and Winona. Community contributors have given approximately $20 million in funding to provide scholarships to students.

According to TJC, TJC Promise participants sign up during their freshman year in high school and agree to achieve certain standards to ensure they are college ready. If successful, participants will not pay for two years of tuition and fees at TJC and benefit from the dedicated support of Success Coaches that help them navigate their collegiate experience.

“Promise participants have the opportunity to pursue a variety of educational opportunities at TJC through more than 120 technical and workforce preparation programs and traditional course work that allows them to pursue a bachelor’s degree,” said TJC.

UT Tyler President said that the scholarship will make education more affordable and accessible.

“We welcome the high-achieving students who transfer from TJC,” said UT Tyler President Kirk A. Calhoun, MD, FACP. “Through our partnership, we continue the promise that began at TJC, which is to make a quality education more affordable and accessible. Our sincere gratitude goes to the Perkins family for its generous support that allows both institutions to recruit and retain excellent students.”

TJC Vice President of Institutional Advancement extended his gratitude to the the Perkins family.

Mitch Andrews, TJC Vice President of Institutional Advancement and Executive Director of the Tyler Junior College Foundation said, “The Perkins family inspires us all. Our hope is that other contributors will be motivated by their generosity and give to fund scholarships for TJC Promise graduates who continue to achieve their educational goals at UT Tyler.”