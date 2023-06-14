TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler Junior College Earth & Space Science Center introduces a variety of new shows about the ocean, space, and music.

According to Beau Hartweg, Director of the TJC Earth & Space Science Center, the TJC Earth & Space Science Center has new summer shows.

The 40-foot planetarium is exhibiting shows with a large range of topics such as the Great Barrier Reef, space exploration, astronauts and a laser rock concert. They also have a new exhibit called ‘Eclipse at TJC: Your path to totality’ that shines a light on lunar eclipses, as well as a handful of summer camps being offered.

Saturday, June 17 at 8 p.m. will be the kick off of the rock concert show. The center is open to the public from Tuesday through Saturday from 11a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

A single show for adults is $7 and $5 for students and seniors. A day pass is $12 for adults and $9 for students and seniors. You can register for TJC summer camps here and learn more about the science center here.