TJC’s newest graduates will never forget their untraditional ‘micro’ commencement

Photo credit: Alex Leroux / TJC photo TJC graduation group cutline: On Monday-Wednesday, TJC recognized 689 December graduates during a three-day series of personal, “micro-graduation style” ceremonies created to allow the students to celebrate their achievement and walk the stage while still maintaining health and safety guidelines.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – They were a bit untraditional and it definitely social-distance friendly but Tyler Junior College on Thursday completed commencement ceremonies for 689 graduates.

Instead of one large ceremony, the college held 21 smaller “micro” ceremonies In Wagstaff Gymnasium that allowed graduates to walk the stage while maintaining COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Attendance limited to 20 graduates per session and each graduate could only have two guests, said information from the college. The graduates had to wear face coverings.

Graduates crossed the stage to receive their diplomas in the presence of TJC President Dr. Juan E. Mejia and Provost Dr. Deana Sheppard and other administrators.

“I was not going to miss this,” said Willie Edwards, a medical office management graduate from Clarksville, in a statement released by the college.

Edward said he she took the day off from her job at Parkland Hospital in Dallas to attend the ceremony with her son, Dreylund Edwards, and his fiancée, Abigail Barra. Edwards spent more than 20 years working in public school offices before deciding to further her own education.

Brittany Riley, of Crockett, earned certificate of proficiency in pastries from TJC’s new culinary arts program.

Photo credit: Sarah A. Miller / TJC photo TJC graduation Mejia cutline: TJC President Dr. Juan E. Mejia addresses graduates during one of the 21 graduation ceremonies held Monday-Wednesday in Wagstaff Gymnasium.

Photo credit: Elise Mullinix / TJC photo TJC Brown cutline: Lisa Brown (center), of Athens, poses for a portrait with her children, Joshua and Christiana, after graduating magna cum laude with an associate degree in nursing. The Browns entered the TJC nursing program together in 2017. Joshua and Christiana both have nursing positions in the East Texas region.

“I started out in the culinary program at TSTC (Texas State Technical College) in Waco and transferred to TJC especially for the pastries program,” she said in the news release. “I learned a lot from Chef Matson and Chef Dudley, and now I hope to follow in my mom and grandmother’s footsteps and start my own business making wedding cakes.”

Mejia said, “We’ve been looking forward to this time of celebrating our graduates and honoring them for their hard work and success. They have been so resilient and bold to continue their college journey during such a challenging time.”

He encouraged the graduates to go out and be the leaders of tomorrow.