Top East Texas teachers honored at awards reception

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — Ashley Phelps and Amy Thompson were honored Tuesday as the Region 7 Education Service Center’s teachers of the year at its Regional Awards Reception and Celebration in Kilgore.

Phelps, who works in Tyler ISD, is the region’s Elementary Teacher of the Year and Thompson, who works in Lindale, is the Secondary Teacher of the Year. Both women are now in the running to be the Texas Teacher of the Year.

The Region 7 Education Service Center serves 95 school districts, seven charter schools in 17 counties in East Texas.

During the luncheon, held at the Regional 7 headquarters, about 40 elementary and secondary teachers were recognized. KETK`s Kaci Koviak served as the master of ceremonies and Orr Cadillac donated cash prizes to winners.

The state’s Teacher of the Year Program annually recognizes elementary and secondary teachers who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and excellence in teaching.