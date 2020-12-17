Two Tyler ISD teachers receive regional awards

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two Tyler ISD teachers, counselor Sarah Walker and graphics design teacher Michael Sturrock, received regional awards from the Career and Technical Association of Texas (CTAT).

Walker was named CTAT Area 3 counselor of the year and Sturrock was named CTAT Area 3 teacher of the year.

Walker and Sturrock will advance to the state level of the competition that will be held with the CTAT State Conference in 2021.

Both will compete against representatives from the remaining 11 CTAT areas from across the state of Texas.

RECENT POSTS