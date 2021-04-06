Tyler elementary school brings to light new P.E. activity for students

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – From April 5 through April 9, students at Andy Woods Elementary will get the chance to play neon put-put golf.

Over the weekend, the Andy Woods Elementary School PE teacher, Ashley Phelps, transformed the school’s gymnasium after she was inspired by the Lunar Golf in the Tyler Broadway Square Mall.

“I knew I wanted to teach golf and then I saw the Lunar Golf that’s in our mall and I thought ‘I could put that together for our kids, so let’s make that happen.'” Phelps said.

Phelps said that she had wanted to do an activity like this for several years.

The goal of the neon golf activity was to teach kids that they could make an obstacle from things at home, Phelps said.

“I show them that we are just using equipment that maybe they can do at home. You can turn a bucket sideways and you can use a broom handle to hit a ball and set up any kind of obstacle course,” Phelps said.

Due to so many things being cancelled Phelps said that she had been pushing through to make this the best year for our kids. “Even if we have to cancel some events we can add more like this that will have a lasting memory,” Phelps said.

Kids have already asked Phelps if they can keep this up to do more events like

Lana Faulks, one of the students of Andy Woods Elementary, said that the activity was very fun and a good way to get exercise.

“Being able to play put-put is extremely fun for me and everyone else too,” Faulks said.

Later in April, the school will have a Spring Carnival on the 16th, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.